Iceland Airwaves Contest Rules, March 2017

February 1, 2017

No contribution necessary. MAKING A CONTRIBUTION WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state, and local regulations apply. The Contest is sponsored by WERS (the “Station”).

HOW TO ENTER: During the contest period (12AM March 4th, 2017 through 7pm April 7th, 2017)–either make a pledge (donation) by phone or an On Line Pledge at WERS. ORG, or a donation by mail to WERS, 120 Boylston St. Boston MA. 02116 to be received by 7pm April 7th, 2017. No purchase necessary since you can also send your name address and phone number to Promotions@wers.org during the contest period IF you choose to enter without making a donation. Or,

WINNER SELECTION: Drawing Live On Air-WERS 88-9FM 7pm April 7th, 2017

PRIZE– The “WERS” Grand Prize (total value $4000) includes:

Economy class round-trip air on Icelandair for two (2) persons from these Icelandair gateways only: New York (JFK), Washington (IAD), Boston (BOS), Denver (DEN), Minneapolis (MSP), Orlando (SFB), Chicago (ORD), Portland (PDX), Anchorage (ANC), Seattle (SEA), Edmonton (YEG), Halifax (YHZ), Toronto (YYZ) and Vancouver (YVR) to Reykjavik’s International Airport (KEF) to KEF Airport.

Three (3)night accommodation at Hotel Nordica or similar based on double occupancy with breakfast for two (2) persons included.

Two (2) passes to the 2017 Airwaves festival

Governmental taxes, airport taxes and other applicable taxes are included on the airfare.

NOT included:

Transportation to and from U.S. gateway airport

All other expenses, including but not limited to meals, additional accommodation, travel insurance, incidental expenses, and domestic flights to Icelandair’s gateways in North America, tips, transfers, and taxes will be the responsibility of the prize winners. No substitution or transfer of prizes is permitted. Prize is not redeemable for cash or exchange. Winner is responsible for obtaining and paying for visas, shots, passports or other documents if required.

A designated travel contact will be responsible for the booking of travel arrangements and selection of vendors. Winner must book with the travel contact at least 30 days prior to departure. If winner is unable to travel in accordance with Iceland Naturally´s specifications, the prize will be forfeited.

Travel period must be within one-year from the date of prize letter. Travel not permitted between May 15, 2017 and September 5, 2017 and December 15, 2017 to January 5, 2018.

Eligibility: The Iceland Naturally Sweepstakes is open to residents the United States of America and Canada. All contest entrants must be 18 years of age or older to enter and to be eligible to win. Void where prohibited. Employees of Iceland Naturally, Icelandair and Visit Iceland and all of their parents, affiliated and subsidiary companies and their advertising and promotional agencies and the immediate