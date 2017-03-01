Iceland Airwaves Contest Rules, March 2017
WERS “Iceland Airways” 2017 CONTEST RULES (the “Contest”)”
Official Contest Rules
February 1, 2017
- No contribution necessary. MAKING A CONTRIBUTION WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state, and local regulations apply. The Contest is sponsored by WERS (the “Station”).
- HOW TO ENTER: During the contest period (12AM March 4th, 2017 through 7pm April 7th, 2017)–either make a pledge (donation) by phone or an On Line Pledge at WERS. ORG, or a donation by mail to WERS, 120 Boylston St. Boston MA. 02116 to be received by 7pm April 7th, 2017. No purchase necessary since you can also send your name address and phone number to Promotions@wers.org during the contest period IF you choose to enter without making a donation. Or,
- WINNER SELECTION: Drawing Live On Air-WERS 88-9FM 7pm April 7th, 2017
PRIZE– The “WERS” Grand Prize (total value $4000) includes:
- Economy class round-trip air on Icelandair for two (2) persons from these Icelandair gateways only: New York (JFK), Washington (IAD), Boston (BOS), Denver (DEN), Minneapolis (MSP), Orlando (SFB), Chicago (ORD), Portland (PDX), Anchorage (ANC), Seattle (SEA), Edmonton (YEG), Halifax (YHZ), Toronto (YYZ) and Vancouver (YVR) to Reykjavik’s International Airport (KEF) to KEF Airport.
- Three (3)night accommodation at Hotel Nordica or similar based on double occupancy with breakfast for two (2) persons included.
- Two (2) passes to the 2017 Airwaves festival
- Governmental taxes, airport taxes and other applicable taxes are included on the airfare.
NOT included:
Transportation to and from U.S. gateway airport
All other expenses, including but not limited to meals, additional accommodation, travel insurance, incidental expenses, and domestic flights to Icelandair’s gateways in North America, tips, transfers, and taxes will be the responsibility of the prize winners. No substitution or transfer of prizes is permitted. Prize is not redeemable for cash or exchange. Winner is responsible for obtaining and paying for visas, shots, passports or other documents if required.
A designated travel contact will be responsible for the booking of travel arrangements and selection of vendors. Winner must book with the travel contact at least 30 days prior to departure. If winner is unable to travel in accordance with Iceland Naturally´s specifications, the prize will be forfeited.
Travel period must be within one-year from the date of prize letter. Travel not permitted between May 15, 2017 and September 5, 2017 and December 15, 2017 to January 5, 2018.
- Eligibility: The Iceland Naturally Sweepstakes is open to residents the United States of America and Canada. All contest entrants must be 18 years of age or older to enter and to be eligible to win. Void where prohibited. Employees of Iceland Naturally, Icelandair and Visit Iceland and all of their parents, affiliated and subsidiary companies and their advertising and promotional agencies and the immediate
- ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS: Contest is offered only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of the Station or Emerson College (collectively, the “Contest Entities”), and the immediate families or members of the same households of such individuals are not eligible. The term “immediate family members” include spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren. No groups, clubs, or organizations may participate in this Contest or reproduce or distribute any portion of these rules to their members. Proof of age, identity, and eligibility must be furnished to the Station upon request. The Station will not award a prize to anyone not meeting eligibility requirements at the time of entry. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements. The Station reserves the right to disqualify any entrant if these Contest rules are not followed.
- ADDITIONAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Winner(s) will be required to waive any and all claims against the Station and Emerson College and their employees, agents, and representatives for personal injury or loss which may occur from the participation in this Contest or from the receipt or use of any prize. By participating in this Contest entrants agree, except where prohibited by law, to release and discharge, hold harmless and indemnify the Contest Entities, their employees, agents and representatives, officers and directors and their immediate families, successors and assigns, and all others associated with the development and execution of this Contest, from any and all tax liability that may be imposed or associated with receipt or use of the prizes, and from and against any and all claims, actions, proceedings, and liability for any damages, expenses, fees, injury or losses (INCLUDING PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH) sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize or while traveling to, preparing for, or participating in any Contest-related or prize-related activity. By entering the Contest or by winning, entrants grant to the Contest Entities the right to publicize the participant’s name, photograph, image, video, likeness, voice, statements, and biographical information for advertising, trade, and promotion purposes without compensation and without opportunity for review, except where prohibited by law. Winner(s) must execute any required affidavit of eligibility and liability and publicity release. The Station retains the discretion to make all decisions regarding the interpretation and application of these rules. All decisions of the Station are final and discretionary. In the event the selected winner(s) are/is ineligible or refuse(s) the prize or in the event the prize is forfeited for any other reason, the prize will be forfeited and revert back to the Station. The laws of the State of Massachusetts shall govern this Contest, without regard to Massachusetts’ choice of law rules. The courts of Massachusetts shall be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Rules and/or this Contest. All participants and winners agree, by their participation in the Contest, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the courts of Massachusetts. Prize(s) may be considered income, and any and all taxes associated with prizes are responsibility of winner. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Winner will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the prize. Winners will receive a 1099 for the value of the prize as stated in these contest rules. Contest Entities, their affiliated, parent, and subsidiary companies, their employees, agents and officers, advertising and promotion agencies, and all others associated with the development and execution of this Contest are not responsible for: (1) problems associated with television transmission, radio transmission, cable transmission, satellite transmission, phone lines, facsimile, or cable lines and/or phone or IP numbers that are beyond their control—this includes, but is not limited to: a busy signal, operator interference, cellular interference, Internet congestion, technical or atmospheric conditions that disrupt the completion of a phone call, facsimile transmission, email transmission, or cable modem service, any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling/text message carrier service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other connections; failure of any entry to be received in whole or in part by Sponsor due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, or wireless calling/text message carrier service; communications line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service; damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device or other Internet interruptions or malfunctions or for technical or other difficulties which may prohibit, prevent, or interfere with the transmission of television or radio signals to all or limited geographic areas during the playing of the Contest or that may prohibit, prevent, or interfere with the acquisition, completion, or submission of an entry; failures of or other problems relating to computer hardware, software, the Internet, or similar systems, including but not limited to difficulties relating to contestants’ ISP, DSL, or cable modem access, “worms,” or viruses or any other problems of any description or nature which may prohibit, prevent or interfere with the acquisition, completion or submission of an entry; (2) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Contest, or in the announcement of a prize or any other materials relating to the Contest; (3) lost, misdirected, illegible, incomplete, or delayed entry forms; (4) cancellations, postponements, or delays; (5) Acts of God, war, terrorism, government regulation, disaster, fire, strikes, civil disorder, or other similar causes beyond the control of the Contest Entities, their affiliated, parent, and subsidiary companies, advertising and promotional agencies and their immediate assigns, making it inadvisable, illegal, impossible, or impractical to continue the Contest or to perform under these Rules. In the event of any of the foregoing or in the event of an ownership or format change, Sponsor reserves the right to suspend, terminate, modify, or continue the Contest, in its sole discretion. The Station reserves the right in its sole discretion to modify the contest rules and dates at any time for any reason. Material modifications shall be announced on-air, when practical. By participating in this contest, you agree to be bound by these contest rules, any modifications thereof, and by all other rules imposed by Station management. If due to circumstances beyond the control of Station, any event associated with this contest or the prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel or modify the contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize. Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the Station Web Site or who is otherwise in violation of the rules. The station further reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort. Contest Entities make no warranty, guarantee, or representation of any kind concerning any prize, and Contest Entities specifically DISCLAIM ANY IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY, WARRANTY OF FITNESS, AND ANY OTHER IMPLIED WARRANTY.
- OFFICIAL RULES AND LIST OF WINNERS: To receive a copy of these official Contest Rules, visit wers.org or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WERS, 120 Boylston St. Boston MA 02116. Official rules supersede all other published editions. A copy of these contest rules is also available at wers.org. The Station reserves the right to change, alter, or amend these Contest rules as necessary, in their sole discretion, to ensure the fair administration of the Contest or to comply with applicable law. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to extend or shorten this contest, but will provide proper notice via the web and on-air. A list of winners’ names is available at the Station, “WERS 180 Tremont St. Boston MA 02116, provided you send a self-addressed stamped envelope once contest begins.
- PRIVACY POLICY AND TERMS OF USE: By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Website Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: WERS.org