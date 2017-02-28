NEW WERS EXCLUSIVE

“Weekend Live” is the latest feature from 88.9 WERS that adds even more “Music Discovery” to our week! Right after our family-friendly weekend specials every Saturday and Sunday at 4pm, we’ll feature the latest sessions from our Live Mix studio, highlighting bands and artists you may not be familiar with yet. “Weekend Live” at 4pm every Saturday and Sunday, exclusively from 88.9 WERS!