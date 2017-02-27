Get A Taste Of Iceland!

Get a Taste of Iceland right here in Boston! Everyone’s favorite Icelandic- American concert  is back at The Middle East! This year’s Reykjavik Calling features Icelandic artists: Fufanu, and Mammut as well as Boston band The Dirty Dottys. Admission to the concert is free on a first come first serve basis ( So come early!)

WHEN: Saturday, March 18 | doors: 8:00pm | show: 9:00 pm
WHERE: The Middle East Downstairs | 72-480 Massachusetts Ave | Cambridge, MA | 02139
COST: Free

 

