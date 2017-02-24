This Week’s 9 Songs to Discover

We’ve tasked the WERS student Music Team with putting together a list of the nine songs most worth discovering. Check them out and let us know – how’d they do?

Father John Misty – “Ballad of the Dying Man”

In another one-off from his upcoming album, Pure Comedy, Father John Misty hits us with a sarcastic, self-reflective lamentation over his role as The Dying Man, an artist forced to confront the hypocrisies of contemporary times as well as those within himself. In contrast to his last feel-good single, “Real Love Baby,” “Ballad of the Dying Man” is delivered with the dark wit we’ve come to expect and love from Father John. Pure Comedy drops April 7.

London Grammar – “Big Picture”

No album announcement is in sight, but “Big Picture” may hint at something bigger for London Grammar. So far, they’ve put out a new song on the first day of each month of 2017, “Big Picture” coming on February 1st. Will they do it again?! They’re still anchored by simple clean guitar riffs, and Hannah Reid’s beautiful voice, but the sonic territory is bigger than anything on 2013’s If You Wait. They’ve kept their simple, synth bases sound, but there is a new warmth to the sound that is more heart wrenching than anything they’ve ever done.

Passion Pit – “I’m Perfect”

With its high energy and playful sound, “I’m Perfect” is just one of 6 new songs released by Passion Pit this past week. Following the launch of frontman Michael Angelakos’ new project The Wishart Group, which provides musicians with legal, healthcare, and educational services, all new songs have all been released in conjunction with the company. It’s still unclear when and if a new album will drop, but keep a look out for more Passion Pit in the weeks to come.

Real Estate – “Darling”

This fun, relaxed tune is the first single off of Real Estate’s upcoming album In Mind. The music video, featuring a horse, is a must see for any Real Estate or horse fan. Darling is a promising first impression for In Mind, which was produced by Cole M.G.N. who has worked with Beck, Lykke LI, Julia Holter, and the Lonely Island.

Los Campesinos – “5 Flucloxacillin”

The Welsh indie-pop band will be dropping their sixth album, Sick Scenes, this friday (February 24). They will be going on their first North American tour in four years and are starting here in Boston at The Paradise Rock Club on March 11.

Snail Mail – “Thinning”

Painfully direct and simple lyrics and a strong guitar melody drive this rock song. Front woman Lindsay Jordan sings about that horrible feeling that an “off day” is really a sign that you’re whole life needs a recalibration. She’s got more right than most to be singing about this; she’s just seventeen,has been playing local shows, writing an album, and finishing high school. Her EP, Habit is out now.

Jay Som – “The Bus Song”

The first single from Melina Duterte’s debut album is a plaintive but powerful ballad that explores the everyday nuances of a friendship that might be something more. Duterte, who has toured with Mitski and Japanese Breakfast, has the same melancholy lyrics as these two artists but arranges everything into a souring and touching piece of music that wraps the listener in a comforting embrace of sound. Her debut album Everybody Works drops March 10.

The Staves – “Train Tracks”

This trio of English sisters have just released this beautiful song as the b-side to their new single, though it was originally released as part of the deluxe version of their 2015 album If I Was, produced by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. Don’t let the simplicity of the melody and instrumentation fool you; the pure emotion that pours forth from every part of this song extends far longer than the 2 minute 14 second run time. Make sure to catch The Staves when they play The Sinclair on March 13.

The Jesus and Mary Chain – “Always Sad

After an eighteen-year-sabbatical, The Jesus and Mary Chain have made their somber, breathy return to the airwaves with the first single off their upcoming album. “Always Sad,” a duet featuring vocalist Bernadette Denning, will feel familiar to any JAMC fan. The track is an almost kitsch conversation between two ex-lovers sung over New Wave guitar; they both agree they’ll always be sad without the other. Keep an eye out for their new album, Damage and Joy, out on March 24.