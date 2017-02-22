“Weekly News: Why Patriots Players Are Refusing to Visit the White House”

This episode of You Are Here focuses on protests. It discusses why Patriots players are boycotting the White House victory celebration, why Harvard Medical students are protesting a Dana-Farber fundraiser, and covers a Black Lives Matter event. It explores the Oscars and its relationship with politics, how the internet has changed activism, and how immigrant ‘dreamers’ face deportation under President Trump. It also features exclusive interviews about the DAPL protests, why MIT students are saving government data, and why one man in particular feels the need to protest.