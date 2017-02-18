Music Festivals To Keep on Your Radar

By Kayla LaRosa

Music festivals are one of the best parts of the Spring and Summer time, and recently, we’ve seen announcements for some impressive lineups at festivals all around the country. If you’re a concert lover looking for the ultimate concert going experience, here are some festivals you may want to check out

Boston Calling

Definitely closest to home for us here at WERS, the 2017 lineup for the Boston Calling music festival was recently announced as well. This festival will run a little earlier, from May 26th– May 28th. The event was started in 2013 and had previously been held at City Hall Plaza, but is debuting this year at the Harvard Athletic Complex. Tool is headlining this festival, as well as WERS favorites, Bon Iver, Sylvan Esso, The 1975, Mumford & Sons, and more. This event is a great opportunity to see live music right here in the Boston area, and you may see some of your favorite WERS DJs in the crowd.

Governor’s Ball

Governor’s Ball is a three-day long summer music festival held annually in Randall’s Island, just outside of Manhattan, New York. The event has been known to attract big headliners, such as Kanye West and The Killers in 2016. This year, they’re keeping up the tradition, with appearances from major headliners, Tool, Chance The Rapper, Childish Gambino, and the Wu Tang Clan. Additionally, there will be some WERS favorites performing at the festival, including Car Seat Headrest, The Head and The Heart, Franz Ferdinand, and more. Tickets are on sale now for the event, which will take place from June 2nd to June 4th.

Bonnaroo

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is another annual event that takes place in Manchester, Tennessee. The lineup for the 2017 festival was just announced, and it’s a dream for any dedicated concertgoer. WERS favorites, U2 and The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be headlining the event, with more appearances from Glass Animals, Milky Chance, The Weeknd, The XX, and more. Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will take place this year from June 8th-June 11th, and tickets are selling out quickly, so be sure to check it out.

Price tags scare you away?

