You Are Here: February 12th

February 16, 2017
Weekends, You Are Here

This episode of You Are Here discusses racism in Boston and covers the city’s Trans and Queer Liberation & Immigrant Solidarity Protest. It explores Eataly Boston and its impact on the city’s North End and examines the ‘whitewashing’ of Asian characters in Hollywood. It also features two exclusive interviews: an interview about the importance of the Family and Medical Leave Act and an interview with author and relationship coach Robyn Vogel about intimate puja circles.

Each Sunday morning from 7-8 AM our You Are Here team serves up local, lively conversation about the topics you care about most. So brew yourself a cup of coffee, settle in, and join us this week for a discussion of Black Lives Matter, “Oscars So White,” and a look into how the internet has affected protests.

