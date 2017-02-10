Weekly News: Weighing the Pros and Cons of Cannabis Cafes

This episode of You Are Here discusses the pros and cons of cannabis cafes, how Massachusetts could become a ‘sanctuary state,’ and introduces our listeners to 17-year-old Boston rapper Kiki.D. It explores the country’s first Italian American bookstore in Boston’s North End and tells the story of how a man’s multiple names are reflective of his life. It also features two exclusive interviews. We spoke with Scouts for Equality about the Boy Scouts of America allowing transgender boys and met with Blair DeWitt of Lunar Station to learn more about MoonWatcher, a private satellite bringing the moon closer to us.