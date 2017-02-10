Tune in for Chagigah – Boston’s Only Jewish Music Program

This Sunday (February 12) on Chagigah, Brandeis University a capella group, Manginah, will be treating listeners to a very special live performance. Also joining community host, Mark Grossman, for this Sunday morning special program is Joey Baron, Artistic Director of the Jewish Arts Collaborative, to talk about their upcoming Jewish film festival. It’s going to be a very busy morning, so plan to fix yourself some bagels and coffee and join us from 8-11AM for this and more. Listen online at wers.org or over the air at 88.9 FM.