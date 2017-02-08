9 Songs To Discover This February

Green Day – “Young Blood”

After a string of gimmicky albums, Green Day have returned to making properly agitated rock. This is one of the most pop oriented songs on Revolution Radio, a dark and politically charged record shaped by the political climate of the last two years. “Young Blood” is a diversion into playful romance. Inspired by Billie Joe Armstrong’s wife, the song shows that Green Day are more self aware than they’ve ever been, and still capable of getting you to drive over the speed limit without realizing you were accelerating.

Thundercat – “Show You The Way”

“Show You The Way” is the latest from Thundercat off his upcoming album Drunk. His psychedelic funky style is paired with performances by Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald. In addition to being a solo artist, Stephen Bruner is also a producer and was a major contributor to Kendrick Lamar’s Pimp to a Butterfly.

Jesca Hoop – “Memories Are Now”

Jesca Hoop got long deserved attention last year when she released a collaborative album with Sam Beam (Iron and Wine), Love Letter to Fire. Beforehand, she had released a string of off-kilter, well crafted albums, played in Shearwater, and been nanny to Tom Waits’ children. Less than a year after her collaboration with Beam, her new solo record will likely carve her a niche among highly praised indie singer-songwriters. Memories Are Now is out February 10.

Mac Demarco – “My Old Man”

Mac Demarco is taking a departure from his usual dreamy guitar in this new acoustic pop single off his upcoming album. Mac Demarco released his mini album Another One in 2015. The Canadian born multi-instrumentalist will be releasing his third studio album, This Old Dog, on May 5

Ron Gallo – “Young Lady, You’re Scaring Me”

Former Toy Soldiers frontman Ron Gallo brings us a fuzz-heavy, feedback-heavy lyrical nod to artists like Lou Reed and Patti Smith on this track off his second studio EP, Heavy Meta. The EP is heavily influenced by Gallo’s garage rock roots, rarely slowing down even on more acoustic tracks. Gallo messily shreds on his trusty red Fender Jaguar on Heavy Meta’s opener, “Young Lady, You’re Scaring Me,” a narrative tune seemingly centered around a passionate but tumultuous relationship. Catch Ron Gallo at The Sinclair on April 18th and 19th.

Methyl Ethel – “Ubu”

Perth natives Methyl Ethel combine their signature hypnotic vocals and groovy dream-pop sound in the second single off their upcoming album, Everything is Forgotten. With its unnerving, bewitching dynamics and almost surrealist music video, Methyl Ethel dive deep into the sound of the subconscious. Jake Webb’s haunting lyrics keep listeners questioning, “Why’d you have to go and cut your hair?” until the very end. Be sure to check out the new album on March 3.

Blaenavon – “Orthodox Man”

This UK trio are ready to make it big with the first single from their debut album, an upbeat number that occasionally delves into anthemic tendencies with a chorus that builds and explodes. As the band wrote on their Facebook page, they have devoted “5 years of our lives into 59 minutes of yours”: check this song out and come back for That’s Your Lot on April 7.

Blondie – “Fun”

Debbie and the gang are back with their first single off Blondie’s upcoming album, Pollinator. The band collaborated with TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek on our first peek at the album, “Fun,” a friendly disco tune for fans old and new. The album is set to feature artists like Charli XCX, Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes, Johnny Marr, Sia, Joan Jett, and The Strokes’ Nick Valensi, along with artwork by Shepard Fairey. “Fun” will keep you dancing ‘til Pollinator’s May 5th due date.

Dirty Projectors – “Up In Hudson”

In the new single from their upcoming self titled album, Dirty Projectors offer up a heartbreaking account of the relationship between frontman David Longstreth and Amber Coffman, who exited the band last year after their relationship ended. Over a beautiful horn section, looped with the now-telltale vocal and electronic effects, Longstreth candidly walks us through his life and muses that though love will fade away, he and Coffman will always be connected. Dirty Projectors comes out February 24.