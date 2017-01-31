9 Songs we Discovered this January

The WERS Music Team put their heads together and narrowed it down to the top 9 songs they discovered this January. Check them out and let us know what you think!

Chicano Batman – “Friendship (Is A Small Boat In A Storm)”

Influenced by Brazilian Tropicalia and early 70’s psych-soul, Chicano Batman have created a sound that’s as addictive as it is unique. The LA quartet will be releasing their upcoming album Freedom is Free on March 3, but until then, we can’t get this groovy organ-driven jam out of our heads. Catch them at the Sinclair March 28.

Sundara Karma – “Flame”

This UK band-to-watch are making indie anthems that are destined for stadiums. Sundara Karma just released their debut album Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect earlier this month.

Maggie Rogers – “On + Off”

Pharrell was right when it came to his praise of Maggie Rogers. With only 3 songs under her belt, she has already sold out her first ever US tour. Her debut EP, Now That The Light Is Fading, is out February 17 and will include her hit “Alaska”, and this equally stunning track.

The Shins – “Name For You”

Hard to believe almost five years have passed since The Shins last released an album. As one of indie rock’s most loved bands, they’re back with the sunny and melodic “Name For You” to remind us why that’s the case. Their new album, Heartworms, is out March 10.

The xx – “I Dare You”

The xx are set to make 2017 their year with their third and most confident record to date. This essential track off of I See You highlights the London trio’s ability to make introverted and intimate pop songs for the masses.

Slowdive – “Star Roving”

With “Star Roving”, Slowdive triumphantly return with their first song since 1995. The shoegaze legends remain as appealing and lush as ever. Although 22 years have gone by, you’d think they’re in their prime after listening to this.

Temples – “Strange or Be Forgotten”

The indie-psych outfit return with their sophomore album, Volcano, on March 3. A song about questioning whether just being yourself is enough to stand out from the crowd, Temples certainly has our undivided attention with this one.

Arcade Fire – “I Give You Power” feat. Mavis Staples

When it comes to epic indie rock bands, it doesn’t get much more anthemic than Arcade Fire. Add powerhouse Mavis Staples and you’ve got one of their most commanding songs to date. After dropping this politically charged track, the anticipation is higher than ever for their fifth album, slated for a release this year.

Spoon – “Hot Thoughts”

These guitar lines alone are enough to press the repeat button. Spoon share a dynamic and vibrant (borderline dance-rock) track that make this a must-listen for the month of January. Their ninth album Hot Thoughts is out March 17.