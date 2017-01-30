You Are Here: Taking Care

This episode of You Are Here is our “Monthlong Special.” Instead of reporters having one week to cover stories, for this show they had an entire month. Additionally, instead of bringing our listeners a wide range of stories, this show is focused on the theme “Taking Care.” This episode discusses how to make ICUs less frightening and more comfortable for patients, the unconventional therapy of professional cuddling, and how to properly care for the dead.