You are Here : November 20th

This episode of You Are Here discusses the future of a historic news kiosk in Cambridge, Frederick Douglass and an exhibit in his honor, and a local gallery that holds an annual AIDS benefit exhibition. It also explores Planned Parenthood and women’s reproductive rights in Boston and features exclusive interviews with music producer and composer, John Lissauer, about what it was like working with Leonard Cohen and Maureen Blaha, executive director of the National Runaway Safeline, about National Runaway Prevention Month.