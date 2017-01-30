You Are Here: November 13th

- Home
This episode of You Are Here discusses reactions from the presidential election, the Harvard men’s soccer team and “locker room culture,” and local businesses that practice mindfulness in the workplace. It also features a story remembering the Celtics’ ‘Big Three’ and exclusive interviews about ArtsBoston’s commitment to the holiday season and Massachusetts’ Yes on Question 3’s victory