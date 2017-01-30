You Are Here: November 13th

Added by on January 30, 2017
Saved under You Are Here

Share This Post

This episode of You Are Here discusses reactions from the presidential election, the Harvard men’s soccer team and “locker room culture,” and local businesses that practice mindfulness in the workplace. It also features a story remembering the Celtics’ ‘Big Three’ and exclusive interviews about ArtsBoston’s commitment to the holiday season and Massachusetts’ Yes on Question 3’s victory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

CONNECT WITH US