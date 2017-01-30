You are Here: Miscellaneous Stories

Added by on January 30, 2017
Saved under Weekends, You Are Here

Share This Post

This episode of You Are Here is comprised of evergreen and miscellaneous stories that aired over winter break. It explores the Every Student Succeeds Act that will replace No Child Left Behind and the impacts of gastrodiplomacy, also known as culinary diplomacy. It also examines why nudity is considered a taboo in American culture and features a story about the history of classic holiday movies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

CONNECT WITH US