You are Here: December 4th

This episode of You Are Here explores the conflicts surrounding the Dakota Access Pipeline, the ‘alt-right’ movement, and what Fidel Castro’s death means to first and second generation Cuban-Americans. It also discusses how Cambridge is “going green,” what it means to identify as “they,” and how Camelot lives on in the biographical film, Jackie. It features an exclusive interview about the techniques and benefits of HypnoBirthing.