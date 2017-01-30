You are Here: December 11th

- Home
- On Air
- Calendar of Events
- Support WERS
- About WERS
- You Are Here
- Concert Reviews
- In Studio Performances
This episode of You Are Here provides an inside look into Boston Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker,’ explores how Boston’s homeless community stays warm during the winter, and features a story about the grand opening of ‘Boston Winter’ at City Hall Plaza. It also discusses how the Muslim community looks for advocacy among non-Muslim people and how students feel about the Electoral College.