You are Here: December 11th

December 11th

January 30, 2017
This episode of You Are Here provides an inside look into Boston Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker,’ explores how Boston’s homeless community stays warm during the winter, and features a story about the grand opening of ‘Boston Winter’ at City Hall Plaza. It also discusses how the Muslim community looks for advocacy among non-Muslim people and how students feel about the Electoral College.

