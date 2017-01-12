Crashfest World Music Festival

World Music/CRASHarts presents
CRASHfest
a music festival
1 Night * 3 Stages * 10 Bands
Global Street Food * International Beer & Cocktails
 
Featuring:
Bombino * San Fermin & Now Ensemble * Salif Keita * Debo Band * Orkesta Mendoza
Daby Touré * Carrie Rodriguez * LADAMA * Air Congo * Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band
 
Saturday, January 28, 5:30pm, all ages
House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston

Catch the biggest names in global music as the CRASHfest transforms the House of Blues into an indoor music festival with three different stages, lush lounge areas, and a kaleidoscope of sounds and cultures that brings an eclectic and worldly spin to the Boston music scene. The House of Blues features an expansive dance floor and seated balcony overlooking the main stage, more intimate listening in the luxurious and exotic Foundation Room, and a spotlight on local bands in the restaurant. Global street food, international beer, and custom cocktails will be available for sale.

Please check out and share our video: https://www.facebook.com/worldmusic.crasharts/videos/10154947112021323/
For more information: www.CRASHfest.org  or www.worldmusic.org
