Boston Calling Lineup Announced

After teasing us for over a week on Facebook, Boston Calling finally released their spring 2017 lineup this morning and let us just say… it was worth the wait. Featuring headliners Tool, Mumford & Sons, and Chance the Rapper this is a show you won’t want to miss. We’re also stoked to see WERS favorites Bon Iver, The XX, The 1975, Cage the Elephant, Sylvan Esso, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, and so many more all over the lineup and are counting down the days until May 26. If you’re as excited as we are, and we’re sure you are, check out the full lineup below.

Long time fans of the City Hall Plaza event were wondering if the change in venue to the Harvard Athletic Complex would take away some of the festival’s charm, but we are resting assured that this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever before. With new additions including a film experience curated by Natalie Portman, even people who have been to every single Boston Calling will find something new to enjoy. Learn more about the festival, their lineup and how to buy tickets at their website, www.bostoncalling.com