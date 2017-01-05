Coachella Contest Rules

WERS “Coachella” CONTEST RULES (the “Contest”)”

January 4th, 2017

No contribution necessary. MAKING A CONTRIBUTION WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state, and local regulations apply. The Contest is sponsored by WERS (the “Station”).

HOW TO ENTER: The contest period will begin at 6am Thursday January 5, 2017 and will continue until Friday February 3, 2017 at 7pm. A maximum of one (1) entry per person and one (1) entry per household will be permitted in this contest. No Purchase Necessary-Odds of being selected depend upon the total number of eligible entries received. Between 6am Thursday January 5, 2017 and 7pm Friday February 3, 2017 at 7pm either Become a sustaining member at the $6 a month or more level, Be a sustaining member already, Or send your name address and phone number to Promotions@wers.org IF you choose to enter without making a donation.

WINNER SELECTION: Drawing Live On Air-WERS 88-9FM 7pm Friday February 3rd at 7pm. PRIZE: A pair of tickets to the Coachella Music Festival, in Indo, CA, 3 night stay and transportation to and from the festival.