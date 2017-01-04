The Top 88 of 2016

- Home
It was another awesome year for Music Discovery on 88-9 WERS! Thanks to your input and support all year, we enjoyed putting together the Top 88 Songs of 2016 most of which you hear first here! So, here’s the list as you heard George Knight count them down over New Year’s Weekend!
88. Ablaze - School of Seven Bells
87. What You Do To My Soul – Air Traffic Controller
86. Infamous- Basia Bulat
85. Easier Said - Sunflower Bean
84. Water - Ra Ra Riot + Rostam
83. Don’t Need It- Seratones
82. There Will Be Time- Mumford &Sons + Baaba
81. Show Me - Kristin Kontrol
80. Classic Masher - Pixies
79. All For One - The Stone Roses
78. Space Song- Beach House
77. Sweep Me Off My Feet- Pond
76. In a Drawer - Band of Horses
75. Roma Fade - Andrew Bird
74. You and I – Margaret Glaspy
73. All Day All Night- River Whyless
72. High and Low- Empire of the Sun
71. Lime Habit- Polica
70. The Less I Know- Tame Impala
69. Baby Hold On- James Hunter Six
68. Turning Into Water- Maybird
67. Real Love Baby- Father John Misty
66. Bouncing off the Wall- Green Day
65. Born Again Teen- Lucius
64. Alaska- Maggie Rogers
63. Welcome To Your Life- Grouplove
62. American Money- BORNS
61. Rebel Heart- The Shelters
60. Um Chagga Lagga- Pixies
59. Empty- Garbage
58. Put A Flower In Your Pocket- The Arcs ( Feat. Dan Auerbach
57. Gardenia- Iggy Pop and Josh Homme
56. Holy Commotion- The Pretenders
55. Can’t Get Enough Of Myself- Santigold
54. Rising Water- James Vincent McMorrow
53. Wings Of Love- LIV
52. Present Tense- Radio
51. The Sound- The 1975
50. Worry- Jack Garratt
49. Rhythm & Blues- The Head & The Heart
48.I Need Never Get Old- Nathaniel Rateliff
47. Wide Open- The Chemical Brothers
46. All I Ever Wonder- St. Paul and the Broken Bones
45. California Bride- Rogue Wave
44. Life Itself- Glass Animals
43. Fountain of Youth- Local Natives
42. Humbug Mountain Song- Fruit Bats
41. Something to Believe In – Young The Giant
40. Bleeding Heart- Regina Spektor
39. Better Love- Hozier
38. Call Off Your Dogs- Lake Street Dive
37. Cleopatra- The Lumineers
36. This Girl- Kungs Versus Cookin’ on 3 Burners
35. White Flag- Joseph
34. Under The Sun- DIIV
33. Ain’t No Man- The Avett Brothers
32. You Don’t Get Me High Anymore- Phantogram
31. Capsized- Andrew Bird
30. Wish I Knew You- The Revivalists
29. Better Man- Leon Bridges
28. Brazil- Declan McKenna
27. Dark Necessities- Red Hot Chili Peppers
26. One More Night- Michael Kiwanuka
25. I Don’t Care About You- Lake Street Dive
24. Casual Party- Band Of Horses
23. Radio- Sylvan Esso
22. Lazarus- David Bowie
21. Fill In The Blank- Car Seat Headrest
20. Love Like That- Mayer Hawthorne
19. Roller- Quilt
18. Do It, Try It – M83
17. Waste A Moment- Kings of Leon
16. New Song- War Paint
15. Shut Up Kiss Me- Angel Olsen
14. Ophelia- The Lumineers
13. 33 “God”- Bon Iver
12. Oblivius- The Strokes
11. Good Grief- Bastille
10. All We Ever Knew- The Head & The Heart
9. Silly Me- Yeasayer
8. Freazy- Wolf Alice
7. Burn The Witch- Radiohead
6. Best Kept Secret- Neko Cased Lang+ Laura Veirs
5. Adventure of a Lifetime- Coldplay
4. Anyhow- The Tedeschi Trucks Band
3. Dancing on Glass- St. Lucia
2. Unsteady- X Ambassadors
1. Genghis Khan- Miike Snow