The Top 88 of 2016

It was another awesome year for Music Discovery on 88-9 WERS! Thanks to your input and support all year, we enjoyed putting together the Top 88 Songs of 2016 most of which you hear first here! So, here’s the list as you heard George Knight count them down over New Year’s Weekend!

88.9 WERS Top 88 Songs of 2016

88. Ablaze - School of Seven Bells

87. What You Do To My Soul – Air Traffic Controller

86. Infamous- Basia Bulat

85. Easier Said - Sunflower Bean

84. Water - Ra Ra Riot + Rostam

83. Don’t Need It- Seratones

82. There Will Be Time- Mumford &Sons + Baaba

81. Show Me - Kristin Kontrol

80. Classic Masher - Pixies

79. All For One - The Stone Roses

78. Space Song- Beach House

77. Sweep Me Off My Feet- Pond

76. In a Drawer - Band of Horses

75. Roma Fade - Andrew Bird

74. You and I – Margaret Glaspy

73. All Day All Night- River Whyless

72. High and Low- Empire of the Sun

71. Lime Habit- Polica

70. The Less I Know- Tame Impala

69. Baby Hold On- James Hunter Six

68. Turning Into Water- Maybird

67. Real Love Baby- Father John Misty

66. Bouncing off the Wall- Green Day

65. Born Again Teen- Lucius

64. Alaska- Maggie Rogers

63. Welcome To Your Life- Grouplove

62. American Money- BORNS

61. Rebel Heart- The Shelters

60. Um Chagga Lagga- Pixies

59. Empty- Garbage

58. Put A Flower In Your Pocket- The Arcs ( Feat. Dan Auerbach

57. Gardenia- Iggy Pop and Josh Homme

56. Holy Commotion- The Pretenders

55. Can’t Get Enough Of Myself- Santigold

54. Rising Water- James Vincent McMorrow

53. Wings Of Love- LIV

52. Present Tense- Radio

51. The Sound- The 1975

50. Worry- Jack Garratt

49. Rhythm & Blues- The Head & The Heart

48.I Need Never Get Old- Nathaniel Rateliff

47. Wide Open- The Chemical Brothers

46. All I Ever Wonder- St. Paul and the Broken Bones

45. California Bride- Rogue Wave

44. Life Itself- Glass Animals

43. Fountain of Youth- Local Natives

42. Humbug Mountain Song- Fruit Bats

41. Something to Believe In – Young The Giant

40. Bleeding Heart- Regina Spektor

39. Better Love- Hozier

38. Call Off Your Dogs- Lake Street Dive

37. Cleopatra- The Lumineers

36. This Girl- Kungs Versus Cookin’ on 3 Burners

35. White Flag- Joseph

34. Under The Sun- DIIV

33. Ain’t No Man- The Avett Brothers

32. You Don’t Get Me High Anymore- Phantogram

31. Capsized- Andrew Bird

30. Wish I Knew You- The Revivalists

29. Better Man- Leon Bridges

28. Brazil- Declan McKenna

27. Dark Necessities- Red Hot Chili Peppers

26. One More Night- Michael Kiwanuka

25. I Don’t Care About You- Lake Street Dive

24. Casual Party- Band Of Horses

23. Radio- Sylvan Esso

22. Lazarus- David Bowie

21. Fill In The Blank- Car Seat Headrest

20. Love Like That- Mayer Hawthorne

19. Roller- Quilt

18. Do It, Try It – M83

17. Waste A Moment- Kings of Leon

16. New Song- War Paint

15. Shut Up Kiss Me- Angel Olsen

14. Ophelia- The Lumineers

13. 33 “God”- Bon Iver

12. Oblivius- The Strokes

11. Good Grief- Bastille

10. All We Ever Knew- The Head & The Heart

9. Silly Me- Yeasayer

8. Freazy- Wolf Alice

7. Burn The Witch- Radiohead

6. Best Kept Secret- Neko Cased Lang+ Laura Veirs

5. Adventure of a Lifetime- Coldplay

4. Anyhow- The Tedeschi Trucks Band

3. Dancing on Glass- St. Lucia

2. Unsteady- X Ambassadors

1. Genghis Khan- Miike Snow