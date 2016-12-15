The Top 88 is Here!

All of us at 88-9 are excited about our Top 88 songs of 2016 Countdown after another awesome year of Music Discovery!

We are compiling the list now, based on your input all year long… but we could also use your input on the final countdown by going to “comments” and letting us know your favorite 3 songs you heard first on 88-9 WERS!!

Join us for one of the two playbacks as George Knight counts them down…New Year’s Eve starting at 4pm… and again at noon on the holiday Monday Jan. 2nd! Of course, we’ll post the Top 88 right before the first playback.

Thanks to you for another great year, and all the best for a great holiday season!!