One Gift Double The Impact

Through the holidays and up until the start of 2017 WERS is partnering with Rosie’s Place to double the impact of your donation.

That’s right – one gift, double the impact. That’s our holiday tradition here at WERS.

For every $500 raised during our annual Community Service Fundraiser starting Giving Tuesday, we will “play” it forward and donate one hour of service to Rosie’s Place–the nation’s first ever shelter for poor and homeless women.

Rosie’s Place is a Boston women’s shelter that helps women and families when they have no one else to turn to, providing meals, shelter and wide-ranging support, housing, and education services

for 12,000 women every year.

will you help us meet or exceed our goal this year? Donate Now! Last year WERS donated 240 hours to Rosie’s Place during our Community Service Fundraiser –

Want to find out why we’re so excited to partner with and support Rosie’s Place? Check out their website

