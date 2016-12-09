Boston Music Awards Winners

Congratulations to all the artists and bands who were nominated, as well as those who won last night at the Boston Music Awards! If you missed it last night, here are the winners!

Artist of the Year

PVRIS

Album/EP of the Year

Cousin Stizz – “Monda”

Song of the Year

PVRIS – “You And I”

New Artist of the Year

Julie Rhodes

Live Artist of the Year

The Ballroom Thieves

Video of the Year

Air Traffic Controller – “The House”

Female Vocalist of the Year

Lyndsey Gunnulfsen

Male Vocalist of the Year

Will Dailey

Americana Artist of the Year

The Ballroom Thieves

Blues Artist of the Year

The Silks

DJ/Producer of the Year

Leah V

Electronic Artist of the Year

Bearstronaut

Folk Artist of the Year

The Ballroom Thieves

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Cousin Stizz

International Artist of the Year

Ubuntu Band

Jazz Artist of the Year

Grace Kelly

Metal Artist of the Year

Worshipper

Pop Artist of the Year

Meghan Trainor

Punk/Hardcore Artist of the Year

The Hotelier

R&B Artist of the Year

Bad Rabbits

Rock/Indie Artist of the Year

The Devil’s Twins

Singer-Songwriter of the Year

Ruby Rose Fox

Studio Producer of the Year

The Arcitype (Janos Fulop)

Live Production Engineer of the Year (New for 2016)

Chris Johnson

Best Live Music Photographer

Joshua Pickering

Best Music Photo of the Year (New for 2016)

Jonathan Beckley – The Dresden Dolls / Amanda Palmer

Best Promoter

Randi Millman – Atwood’s Tavern

Best Music Night

Emo Night at The Sinclair

Best Live Music Venue

The Sinclair

*Capacity: above 300

Best Live Intimate Music Venue (New for 2016)

Great Scott

*Capacity: 300 and below

Best Live Ongoing Residency

OldJack’s Last Saturdays at the Lizard Lounge

Session Musician of the Year (New for 2016)

Jonathan Ulman

Best Music Blog

Vanyaland