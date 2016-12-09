Boston Music Awards Winners

- Home
Congratulations to all the artists and bands who were nominated, as well as those who won last night at the Boston Music Awards! If you missed it last night, here are the winners!
PVRIS
Cousin Stizz – “Monda”
PVRIS – “You And I”
Julie Rhodes
The Ballroom Thieves
Air Traffic Controller – “The House”
Lyndsey Gunnulfsen
Will Dailey
The Ballroom Thieves
The Silks
Leah V
Bearstronaut
The Ballroom Thieves
Cousin Stizz
Ubuntu Band
Grace Kelly
Worshipper
Meghan Trainor
The Hotelier
Bad Rabbits
The Devil’s Twins
Ruby Rose Fox
The Arcitype (Janos Fulop)
Chris Johnson
Joshua Pickering
Jonathan Beckley – The Dresden Dolls / Amanda Palmer
Randi Millman – Atwood’s Tavern
Emo Night at The Sinclair
The Sinclair
*Capacity: above 300
Great Scott
*Capacity: 300 and below
OldJack’s Last Saturdays at the Lizard Lounge
Jonathan Ulman
Vanyaland