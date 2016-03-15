Added by on March 15, 2016
Saved under WERS Song Of The Day

Share This Post

More songs to discover! Let us know what you think, leave a comment below!

 

3 Responses to

  1. Love this song & your station. I have a friend that I share a Song of The Day with each morning, for the past couple years. This was one of them recently. I get a lot of my new music from you guys to share, and she is now a long distance, faithful listener too! Thanks and keep Rockin!

    Peter April 11, 2016 at 8:26 AM Reply

    • Awesome! Thanks for sharing Peter.

      kevin_cooney@emerson.edu May 6, 2016 at 3:38 PM Reply

  2. I love the power of the album version; I love the groove of this version.

    Geoff June 6, 2016 at 3:53 PM Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

CONNECT WITH US