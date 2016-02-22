The Seven O’Clock “News”

It’s back on Tuesday nights! The 7 O’clock News!! Not your traditional “newscast”, but every week you’ll hear a set of “new” songs for the first time ever in Boston! The WERS Music Staff will hand pick 3 or 4 new ones they like, so we hope you’ll weigh in with your thoughts under “comments”. Obviously the ones you like will get more plays on your home for Music Discovery-88-9 WERS!

One Response to The Seven O’Clock “News”

  1. Just wanted to say thank you; driving home last night, caught the “news,” stellar picks, all!

    Brian Pope June 8, 2016 at 12:59 PM Reply

