· Menu Treat your tastebuds to a delicious Icelandic menu at The Merchant during the Taste of Iceland in Boston festival March 4th to 7th. Icelandic Chef Thrainn and The Merchant’s head chef Matt Foley will collaborate to create an authentic four-course Icelandic menu using fresh ingredients flown in from Iceland.

· Concert On Saturday, March 5th, Iceland Naturally’s Reykjavik Calling concert returns to the Middle East as part of the annual Taste of Iceland in Boston festival. Iceland’s up and coming indie-rock musicians Axel Flovent and Ceasetone will perform alongside Boston’s Adam Ezra Group and Nemes for an unforgettable night of unique musical performances.

· Film Attend a free screening of the Icelandic film Rock in Reykjavik, a documentary that explores the growing rock scene in Iceland, at the Brattle Theatre in Cambridge on Sunday, March 6 as a part of the Taste of Iceland in Boston festival. Plus, hear from Sigtryggur Baldursson, veteran musician and managing director for the Iceland Music Export, after the screening.