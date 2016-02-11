Taste of Iceland
Experience the best of Iceland’s vibrant culture without leaving Boston March 4th to 7th with the annual Taste of Iceland in Boston festival! Experience authentic Icelandic cuisine at The Merchant, rock out at the free Reykjavik Calling concert at The Middle East, watch an Icelandic film for free at The Brattle Theatre and more during this four-day festival. For more information, visit Icelandnaturally.com.
· Menu Treat your tastebuds to a delicious Icelandic menu at The Merchant during the Taste of Iceland in Boston festival March 4th to 7th. Icelandic Chef Thrainn and The Merchant’s head chef Matt Foley will collaborate to create an authentic four-course Icelandic menu using fresh ingredients flown in from Iceland.
· Concert On Saturday, March 5th, Iceland Naturally’s Reykjavik Calling concert returns to the Middle East as part of the annual Taste of Iceland in Boston festival. Iceland’s up and coming indie-rock musicians Axel Flovent and Ceasetone will perform alongside Boston’s Adam Ezra Group and Nemes for an unforgettable night of unique musical performances.
· Film Attend a free screening of the Icelandic film Rock in Reykjavik, a documentary that explores the growing rock scene in Iceland, at the Brattle Theatre in Cambridge on Sunday, March 6 as a part of the Taste of Iceland in Boston festival. Plus, hear from Sigtryggur Baldursson, veteran musician and managing director for the Iceland Music Export, after the screening.
· Literature On Saturday, March 5th, join Reykjavik-based writer and editor Eliza Reid for a discussion celebrating Iceland’s robust storytelling culture in the Prudential Center Barnes and Noble. Iceland is one of the most popular destinations for creative minds, and this talk will focus on what makes Iceland so inspirational for lovers of the written word.
